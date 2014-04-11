Sony Handheld Solid-State Memory ENG Camcorder Expands XDCAM Line

The PXW-X180 is the first Sony professional camcorder to feature a new variable neutral density (ND) filter.LAS VEGAS—At NAB, Sony introduced the PXW-X180 handheld solid-state memory camcorder as the latest addition to its XDCAM series, designed for broadcast and professional video production applications. It features three 1/3” Full HD Exmor CMOSs and a new 25x optical zoom Sony G Lens with 26 mm wide-angle capability.



The PXW-X180 records in MPEG HD422 at 50 Mbps and XAVC Intra and Long GOP, which facilitates 10-bit sampling for high-definition recording. It can also record in MPEG HD420 at 35 Mbps, AVCHDTM and DV. In addition to recording on professional SxS memory cards, the camcorder can record on XQD cards, SD cards and Memory Sticks (with the use of an optional adapter).



The PXW-X180 is the first Sony professional camcorder to feature a new variable neutral density (ND) filter. This device has been developed to electronically control density and enable continuous setting adjustment from 1/4ND to 1/128ND with simple dial operation. Using the filter in conjunction with different iris and shutter speed settings, depth of field and brightness can be adjusted. This allows the use of shooting techniques such as slow shutter shooting as desired in daylight and other bright light conditions.



Chiyoko Yannette, XDCAM marketing manager for Sony Electronics, said the PXW-X180 represents the next step in the deployment of the company’s new XAVC lineup, offering high quality, high bit rate, 10-bit intra-frame HD recording for high-quality picture performance.



A wireless LAN module is included to enable the use of wireless (WiFi) connectivity to a smartphone or tablet, which can then be used to confirm the angle of the shot before shooting, monitor recording and to remotely operate the camcorder (field angle setting/white balance adjustment/iris adjustment, etc.). Using separately sold mobile routers and other mobile devices also allows transmission of files after shooting.



Accessories attached to a Multi-Interface (MI) Shoe can be controlled by the PXW-X180. For example, if the new Sony HVL-LBPC video light is attached to the MI shoe, video light power can be switched on and off from the camcorder. Also, if an optional UWP-D11 or UWP-D12 wireless microphone receiver is connected, power supply and cable-free audio signal input are possible, minimizing the need for extra batteries and removing the need for additional cabling.