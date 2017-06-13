Sony Developing Next-Gen CineAlta Camera

PARK RIDGE, N.J.—Sony is making plans for a next-generation CineAlta digital motion picture camera system. The company reports that it is enlisting the help of directors, cinematographers and digital imaging technicians for the newest addition to the CineAlta family of products.

The features for the new CineAlta camera will include a full frame 36x24mm sensor; it will be aspect ratio agnostic, having full frame, super 35mm 4K 4-perf, 4:3 anamorphic and 4K spherical 3-perf 17:9; a new image sensor; Sony’s 16-bit RAW/X-OCN and XAVC workflow; and will be compatible with current and upcoming hardware accessories for CineAlta cameras.

Sony announced its plans for the new CineAlta camera at Cine Gear Expo.