Sony Adds XDCams to Video Journalist Backpacks

PARK RIDGE, N.J. — Sony has four new models in its Video Journalist Backpack series of all-in-one portable field production kits. The new backpacks offer a choice of Sony’s XDCAM HD 4:2:2 camcorder technology—models PMW-100 or PMW-200.



Sony’s Video Journalist Backpacks, introduced in 2011, are designed to give single-person production crews end-to-end HD acquisition and editing capabilities. The original kits included a range of Sony professional and consumer technology: An HD camcorder, an optional laptop, wireless microphone system, tablet for playback or teleprompter use, video editing software, memory cards and more. The new kits still offer the same array of technology, but the addition of the new XDCAM camcorders adds more options.



The PMW-100, which is included in both the new VJBK-1TP100 and VJBK-1TVVP100 backpacks, increases performance with high resolution 50 Mbps MPEG HD422 codec. It has the ability to record MXF files on UDF formatted cards or on SxS memory cards that are compatible with the XDCAM EX format.



The PMW-200 camcorder, included in the VJBK-1TP200 and VJBK-1TVVP200 kits, is the successor to Sony’s PMW-EX1/R camcorder. It supports a 50 Mbps MPEG HD422 codec and MXF recording and uses three 1/2-inch Full HD Exmor CMOS sensors (1920×1280).



Components include:

- Sony’s UWP-V1 full wireless microphone system, with an F112 handheld microphone and MDR7510 professional headphones.

- The latest Xperia tablet PC for teleprompting or clip playback

- Sony Creative Software’s Vegas Pro Software for editing

- Tripod for making smooth pans and tilts, in addition to keeping the camera steady during interview shots.

- Dimmable on-camera LED video light to match both outdoor and indoor lighting that uses rechargeable batteries.

- Extra memory cards, lens cleaning kits, cables, batteries, and other accessories

- The backpack itself includes a rain cover and work mat

- Live telephone tech support



The new VJBK-1TVVP100 and VJBK-1TVVP200 also includes a Vaio laptop, which can burn DVD’s, prepare content to be uploaded to the web, and work with the provided Vegas Pro Software. The new Video Journalist Backpacks are available now, at the following suggested list prices:

VJBK-1TP100 – $7,779

VJBK-1TVVP100 (with Vaio laptop computer) – $8,519

VJBK-1TP200 – $11,619

VJBK-1TVVP200 (with Vaio laptop computer) – $12,359

