Sonnet to Unveil Single-Slot Thunderbolt 2 to PCIe Expansion Chassis at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Sonnet will unveil the new single-slot Echo Express SE I, the latest addition to its Echo Express line of Thunderbolt 2-to-PCIe expansion chassis systems, at the 2015 NAB Show.

Like Sonnet’s other Echo Express products, the SE I enables the use of a wide variety of high-performance PCI Express (PCIe) cards—originally designed for desktop computer use—with any Mac or Windows computer equipped with a Thunderbolt port. But the product’s compact size and lower price point make it ideal for customers that only need to connect a single adapter card to their computer.

The single-slot chassis supports virtually all Thunderbolt-compatible PCIe cards, including double-width cards, consisting of a PCIe card and daughter card. It also supports DisplayPort 1.2 protocol, which enables video streaming to a 4K video monitor.

The SE I's dual Thunderbolt 2 ports support full-bandwidth connectivity with 20Gbps Thunderbolt 2-equipped host computers, backwards compatibility with 10Gbps Thunderbolt-equipped computers and devices and support for daisy-chaining Thunderbolt 2 and Thunderbolt devices.

The new expansion chassis lets users connect pro video capture, audio interface, SAS or SATA HBA, 16Gb or 8Gb Fibre Channel, 10 Gigabit Ethernet and RAID controller PCIe cards to Thunderbolt-enabled Macs, including Apple iMac, Mac mini, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro computers, as well as Mac Pro computers that lack PCIe expansion slots.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Sonnet will be in booth SL10824. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.