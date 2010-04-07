Sonnet Technologies to feature Qio universal media reader/writer

At the 2010 NAB Show, Sonnet Technologies will showcase the Qio professional universal media reader/writer.

Designed for in-studio or on-location applications, Sonnet's Qio professional universal media reader/writer is an alternative to stand-alone card readers. It features dual P2, SxS and CompactFlash slots and can transfer data from two cards concurrently, allowing users to offload files more quickly and efficiently. An included adapter handles SDHC cards.

Qio moves files between any cards, attached drives or host computer with aggregate bandwidth up to 250MB/s. For quick migration of data, Qio integrates a four-port SATA controller based on Sonnet's Tempo SATA E4P card, enabling users to connect two Sonnet Fusion F2 portable storage systems or up to four eSATA drive enclosures for access of up to 20 SATA drives.

See Sonnet Technologies at NAB Show Booth SL7727.