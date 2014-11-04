Sonnet Announces Thunderbolt Pro P2 Memory Card Reader

IRVINE, CALIF.—Sonnet Technologies announced its new single-slot P2 memory card reader with a Thunderbolt interface. The Thunderbolt Pro P2 Card Reader is a rugged, pocket-size device for videographers using Panasonic P2 HD and P2 VariCam camcorders. The card reader can ingest footage from individual P2 memory cards at up to 70 MBps.



Measuring a compact 3.6-by-1-by-4.5 inches, the Thunderbolt Pro P2 Card Reader is the smallest P2 reader available, making it perfect for use on location or anywhere space is tight. The reader's shell is made from extruded aluminum, making it lightweight yet rugged enough to be transported in an equipment bag without fear of cracking the case.



The Thunderbolt Pro P2 Card Reader includes a Thunderbolt cable for directly connecting the card reader to any Mac with a Thunderbolt port or at the end of a Thunderbolt device chain. Featuring 10 Gbps Thunderbolt technology, the device supports all P2 memory cards and frame rates at maximum speed and also reads microP2 cards with an optional adapter.



The Thunderbolt Pro P2 Card Reader (part number TB-P2) will be available in mid-November at an MSRP of $299.