Sonifex to showcase Dolby products at BVE 2012

At BVE 2012 this month, Sonifex will show its new Redbox RB-VHDDD8 Dolby E and Dolby Digital decoder and de-embedder. The unit de-embeds 16 channels of audio within any audio group of an SDI video signal and a further two, which are sent to the Dolby decoder. Up to 10 channels from the decoder or any of the 16 channels from the de-embedder can then be re-embedded onto either of the two SDI outputs and also transmitted on a BNC or D-type situated on the rear panel.

The company also will highlight its new Redbox RB-VHEDD8 Dolby E encoder and embedder. The united encodes eight channels of audio into two channels of an AES/EBU digital audio stream, which is then embedded onto any of the available groups within each of the two video output paths. The encoded Dolby E bit stream is also available via a dedicated output on the rear panel. The audio inputs to the encoder can be selected to come from the external digital audio inputs or from embedded audio contained in the incoming SDI input. The outputs from the de-embedder can also be re-embedded into the video outputs, along with the encoded inputs.