Solid State Logic to release v3 software for C100 HDS console

Solid State Logic will release v3 software for its C100 HDS broadcast console at IBC2010. The software introduces support for new low cost I/O and expanded remote GPIO options. It also extends remote control capability for the C100 with Pro-Bel protocol compatibility and full implementation of Ross Overdrive and Sony ELC production automation systems.

In addition, the software brings to the C100 SSL’s Dialogue Automix option, which transparently manages the physically challenging task of riding the faders in the fast-paced environment of a live multi-microphone production. Dialogue Automix eliminates missed upcuts and maintains a smooth, balanced level of background ambience. For today’s HD production environments, v3 also expands the console’s surround production capabilities with the addition of an automatic stereo to surround 5.1 up-mix option.

Likewise, the software adds compatibility with SSL’s Alpha-Link Live audio converter and Alpha-Link 8RMP eight-channel mic pre units, providing additional new low cost audio I/O options for the console. A new Ethernet connected remote GPIO 1U rack unit provides up to 48 channels of GPIO capacity.

Visit Solid State Logic at IBC Stand 8.D83.