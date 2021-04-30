Social Media App display Integrates Dolby.io Video Toolset

NEW YORK—Social media app display (formerly Tsū) will integrate live video technology from Dolby.io, the Dolby media and interactivity platform.

Creators of content for display now have the ability to livestream and enable multiparty audio and video communications. With Dolby.io, display creators can now take advantage of HD video, advanced noise reduction and spatial audio. The tools are embedded directly in the display platform so creators do not have to buy additional hardware, like microphones and cameras, display said.

Dolby.io is a set of communications and media processing APIs designed to enable businesses and developers to deliver high-quality media content in their apps and services. The social media app also will provide high-quality metrics, audio analytics and deeper content insight, it said.

“display is a fantastic example of how app developers can harness the power of Dolby.io APIs to deliver fidelity and quality to their users,” said Philip Nicol, senior director of interactivity business at Dolby. “There are a growing number of creators, artists and influencers seeking and experimenting with new and innovative publishing channels like display, and audiences deserve to experience their passion and hard work in the highest quality possible.”

Content creators using display share in advertising and affiliate revenue. By providing built-in Dolby.io-based tools, they not only can enhance their creative process, but also grow and engage their audiences, display said.

“With the Dolby.io integration we are putting professional tools in all our creators’ hands, helping our community deliver high-quality content to audiences around the world,” said John Acunto, founder and chief innovation officer of display. “As we prepare to launch, we are proud to share how we’ve worked together with Dolby Laboratories to make display the social media challenger we know it will be.”

The display social media app can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store for iOS devices and Google Play for Android devices.