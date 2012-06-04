Snell’s updated ICE Channel-in-a-Box v3.0 ready for BroadcastAsia

To be highlighted at BroadcastAsia 2012, new features to ICE v3.0 further extend Snell's channel-in-a-box cost benefits.

With a focus on incorporating more of the channel into the box, Snell's ICE now includes powerful integrated 3-D graphics and CG functionality with timeline control and the ability to populate fields from Morpheus automation schedule events, as well as external data sources.

Changes in broadcasters' file-based workflows can introduce incompatibilities. That's why a new content validation feature in ICE analyzes source material as soon as it's available, in order to prevent invalid formats or impaired content from reaching the on-air output. Integrated SAN storage brings high-performance shared storage to the platform and aids in optimizing system performance and overall broadcast workflows.

