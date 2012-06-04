Snell’s updated ICE Channel-in-a-Box v3.0 ready for BroadcastAsia
To be highlighted at BroadcastAsia 2012, new features to ICE v3.0 further extend Snell's channel-in-a-box cost benefits.
With a focus on incorporating more of the channel into the box, Snell's ICE now includes powerful integrated 3-D graphics and CG functionality with timeline control and the ability to populate fields from Morpheus automation schedule events, as well as external data sources.
Changes in broadcasters' file-based workflows can introduce incompatibilities. That's why a new content validation feature in ICE analyzes source material as soon as it's available, in order to prevent invalid formats or impaired content from reaching the on-air output. Integrated SAN storage brings high-performance shared storage to the platform and aids in optimizing system performance and overall broadcast workflows.
For more information, visit www.snellgroup.com.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox