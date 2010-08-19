Snell to unveil Centra control, monitoring platform

At IBC2010, Snell will launch Centra, a next-generation control and monitoring platform that delivers unified control, monitoring and playout across a business.

Through enhanced integration with Snell products and third-party broadcast and IT technology, Centra provides new operational efficiencies via centralized configuration and control to all areas of real-time content preparation, infrastructure management, studio and OB productions. Productions can be switched and infrastructure can be reconfigured with the press of a button. Snell also will debut a range of control panels for Centra.

Snell also will introduce the Sirius 830 multiformat expandable router. The 16RU Sirius 830 offers a more compact 288 x 288 frame size for mid- to large-scale studio or OB productions. It provides the ability to add 144 independently controllable outputs for connection to any Snell or third-party multiviewer solution. The Sirius 830 also features modules for flexible routing of SD, HD, ASI and 3Gb/s signals.

