Snell launches turnkey solutions based on Morpheus ICE

At IBC2010, Snell launched a range of turnkey solutions based on Morpheus Integrated Content Engine (ICE), the company 's cost-effective station-in-a-box delivery platform. The new solutions are targeted to smaller, regional stations as well as larger broadcasters that need a cost-effective, more efficient path to HD broadcasting. Powered by Morpheus automation, the ICE solutions give broadcasters everything they need to ingest, manage and play out live feeds, supporting SD and HD content in both single- and multichannel operations.

Morpheus ICE brings together a video server, graphics, switchers, channel branding, captioning and subtitling in a 3RU package, all managed by Morpheus automation. ICE offers a low-cost solution for startup channels as well as a cost-effective building block for distributed operations supporting activities such as regional program management and remote disaster recovery. The system works seamlessly with either SD or HD source material, managing all of the processes required to prepare pictures, sound and ancillary data for the highest-quality HD playout. For instance, ICE provides integral, real-time up-scaling of SD source material on the fly, which can be easily combined with HD material on the same timeline. Each ICE system offers up to 500 hours of storage with the ability to manage SD and HD assets with both QuickTime and MXF wrappers side by side in the same system.