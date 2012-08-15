SmarDTV completes CI Plus v1.3 certification of SmarCAM-3.5

SmarDTV’s latest generation of conditional access modules, the SmarCAM-3.5, has successfully passed CI Plus v1.3 certification.

In addition, Digital TV Labs has made a custom development based on the SmarCAM for the official CI Plus Test Tool, which is used for the certification of CI Plus televisions and set top boxes.

Through CI Plus v1.3, the latest Common Interface specification, the SmarCAMs will now offer new features, including Operator Profile (the ability for an operator to enable specific channel listing according to privately defined mechanisms) and Video-on-Demand directly to iDTV. These new features bring large benefits to operators and are expected to drive the further penetration of CI Plus modules in the satellite and cable markets in coming years.

See SmarDTV at IBC2012 Stand 1.C81.