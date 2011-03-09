Six to Receive Ward L. Quaal Pioneer Awards



The winners of the 2011 Ward L. Quaal Pioneer Awards have been announced.



The award winners are John Dille, president, Federated Media; Andrew Fisher, former president, Cox Television; Richard Ferguson, founder, New City Communications and former executive vice president, Cox Radio; Erwin Krasnow, partner, Garvey Schubert Barer; Robert F.X. Sillerman, CKX, Inc. (owner and producer of “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance”) and Dennis Swanson, president, station operations, Fox Television Stations.



The awards are given for career contributions and will be presented on April 13 at the Broadcasters Foundation breakfast at the Wynn Hotel, during the NAB Show.



The awards are named for famed Chicago area radio and TV broadcaster Ward L. Quaal, who passed away last September. They are underwritten by the Hubbard Broadcasting Foundation and the McCormick Foundation.



The breakfast is sponsored by National Association of Media Brokers, Frank N. Magid Associates, Arbitron and the NAB.



