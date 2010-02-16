Trending

SiTune's configurable architecture quickly tunes in mobile TV around the world

As North America takes its first halting steps toward mobile TV, analog mobile TV continues to enjoy its as-of-yet unchallenged position as the world's leading mobile TV format. So given a choice between making news and making money, 3-year-old fabless semiconductor company SiTune built the first version of its new system-on-a-chip (SoC) STN-55T2000 tuner for analog mobile TV.

"Mobile analog TV is a big market," says Gil Heydari, SiTune sales and marketing VP.

Based on the Silicon Valley startup's P2TUNE architecture, the STN-55T2000 is an ultra-low-power (100mW) low-IF (intermediate frequency) tuner with high-performance linearity and sensitivity, according to Heydari. The P2TUNE architecture is configurable for either zero-IF (DVB-T/H, CMMB, ISDB-T) or low-IF (ATSC-M/H, PAL, SECAM, NTSC) standards, enabling SiTune to roll out new products quickly.

"With a two-way structure, you can cover most standards," Heydari says. "But, based on field experience, you have to realize which parameter is important: maximum signal input or noise figure."

SiTune will continue to roll out new products aggressively in the coming year, according to Heydari. Last fall, the company launched both the low-IF STN-25T2000 for ATSC-M/H and analog and the zero-IF STN-10T2000, which covers a wide band from 50MHz to 900MHz.

In addition, SiTune is developing a DVB-T demodulator, an S-band tuner for satellite-to-mobile TV in Dubai and is considering launching a CMMB tuner for the Persian Gulf, North Africa and Middle East. The company is also in negotiations with a "major handset manufacturer" to deploy an ATSC-M/H tuner in North America.