Sinclair taps Chyron Axis for graphics efficiency

Looking to streamline its graphics production and realize savings in its centralized operations, Sinclair Broadcast Group is now using the AXIS suite of Internet-based graphics services from Chyron.

The cloud-computing service offers a variety of software tools for layout and design, numerous prebuilt templates for easy creation and networking tools to enable the instant sharing of materials across the station group. Going forward, none of the main graphics creation systems used for the daily newscasts will reside at the station level.

Sinclair has been using Chyron's AXIS maps service for many of its newscasts for the past five years. The group will now add additional modules, including AXIS news, charts and quotes functionality, as well as AXIS track and order, which allow Sinclair's centralized facility in Hunt Valley, MD, to quickly order, fulfill and track customized assets quickly and efficiently to stations that produce news among the group.

Del Parks, Sinclair's vice president of operations and engineering, said the AXIS service allows producers and editors "more flexibility to respond to breaking news with dynamic graphics across all channels."

To help Sinclair stations that broadcast news to shorten the graphics production cycle, Chyron has integrated its AXIS news with MGN Online, a Web-based graphics repository allowing producers to tap into that library from the AXIS environment.

Sinclair Broadcast Group owns and operates 57 stations across the country in 35 primarily small and medium markets in the South and the Midwest, not all of which produce a daily newscast.