Signiant to demonstrate new content supply chain solutions at IBC2010

Signiant will demonstrate three new content distribution management products at IBC 2010.

The new tools — Content Transporter, Content Point and Content Transfer Engine — are aimed at small to medium-sized organizations that may not be ready for an end-to-end Signiant solution but still need to move content quickly, securely and cost-effectively across the WAN to internal or external partners. Each solution is a starting point for content management workflows, allowing seamless integration with all Signiant tools, including the flagship Content Distribution Management software, and the opportunity to expand workflows as clients’ businesses develop and grow.

