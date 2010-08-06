Shure introduces new studio microphones

Shure has added two high-end models — the KSM42 and KSM44A — to its KSM line of studio microphones.

The KSM42 is a premium, side-address, cardioid condenser microphone for high-quality vocal use. With a tailored frequency response and extensive internal and external pop filtering, the single-pattern, dual-diaphragm design of the KSM42 exhibits an ultra-wide dynamic range and smooth proximity control for studio applications.

The mic has a highly consistent cardioid polar pattern creating a broad “sweet spot” and natural off-axis response for sound quality. The mic has a dual-diaphragm design with an active front, ultra thin, 2.5 micron, 24-karat gold, low mass 1in Mylar diaphragm.

The KSM44A is a large-diaphragm, side-address condenser microphone that can be used in a variety of live and studio applications. Shure lowered the self-noise while simultaneously increasing the max sound pressure level (SPL) of the microphone. The result is seven additional decibels of dynamic range.

The mic has multiple polar patterns — cardioid, omnidirectional and bidirectional — for maximum flexibility in a wide variety of recording applications. Dual 1in, externally biased, ultra-thin, 2.5 micron, 24-karat gold-layered, low-mass diaphragms offer excellent frequency response.