Shure introduces Microflex wireless microphone systems

Shure has announced the introduction of its Microflex Wireless Microphone Systems, a versatile, scalable line of networked digital wireless solutions with precision audio reproduction in elite AV conferencing environments.

With a modern, low-profile design, Microflex Wireless seamlessly blends into diverse room settings across a wide variety of market segments, including corporate, academic, government, and financial environments.

In addition to offering premium Shure audio quality, the enterprise-scale Microflex Wireless platform combines encryption-equipped boundary, gooseneck, handheld, and unique hybrid-bodypack microphone options with intuitive features. These features include Shure’s intelligent rechargeable battery technology, networked charging stations, AES-256 encryption of the wireless transmission, comprehensive control strings for programming third-party interfaces, and browser-based software for complete system control.

Dante digital audio networking is also integrated into the wireless access point, allowing users to transport low latency multichannel audio through a single Ethernet cable. This feature facilitates the transmission of audio and control through corporate networks, extending resource efficiency for AV technicians and IT administrators.

Incorporating new and innovative digital wireless technology from Shure, Microflex Wireless actively scans available spectrum to coordinate clean, compatible frequencies for every microphone channel. The system also proactively detects and avoids any unexpected interference. For advanced power management, smart lithium-ion rechargeable batteries deliver up to 9 hours of continuous use, enable remote status monitoring while in the charger, and provide remaining runtime in hours and minutes via networked control systems. For applications that require “always on” usage, the transmitter is compatible with any standard USB power source.

Microflex Wireless is easy to configure and expand, providing flexible, custom solutions for a variety of AV environments. Systems are available in four and eight channel versions and can be combined to support up to 32 compatible channels in the U.S./Americas or 64 channels in the European Union.

