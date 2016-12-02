Shure Adds VHF Frequency Bands to ULX-D and QLX-D Systems

NILES, ILL.—Shure’s ULX-D digital wireless system and related accessories are getting a new component to its make-up, as the company announced they are now available in the VHF frequency band; Shure’s QLX-D digital wireless system will follow suit early next year. The VHF option will provide users with 42 MHz of tuning bandwidth in the spectrum.

ULX-D

The new VHF band ULX-D and QLX-D systems offer alternatives to the increasingly crowded UHF TV Band, which includes systems capable of operating in the 900 MHz band (ULX-D, QLX-D and PGX-D), DECT (Microflex Wireless), and 2.4 GHz (GLX-D digital wireless).

Features offered from the ULX-D and QLX-D system include spectrum efficiency, recharging accessories, networking options and rugged construction. Individually, ULX-D offers efficient RF performance, network control, Dante digital audio and AES-256 encryption for professional sound reinforcement. The QLX-D will deliver streamlined performance with transparent 24-bit digital audio, as well as wireless functionality for live sound events and installations.

New, VHF-ready accessories will be available with the VHF versions of ULX-D and QLX-D. These include the UA844+V antenna distribution system, UA834V in-line amplifier, UA874V active directional antenna, and UA860V passive, ground-referenced omni-directional antenna. The UA845UWB antenna distribution system is also available, as it is switchable for UHF/VHF.