SGL provides archive solution for Channel Nine’s new playout facility

SGL, a UK based provider of content archive and storage management software for media and entertainment, has consolidated its relationship with Australia’s Nine Network. Following the installation of a FlashNet archive in Nine’s main Sydney facility, SGL is supplying its archive solution to the network’s new East Coast centralized playout facility at French’s Forest in Sydney.

Through systems integrator Gencom Technology, SGL supplied a FlashNet archive solution, which integrates with Harris servers and a Sony Petasite library utilising LTO-5 technology. This is one of the first deployments of LTO-5 in Sydney, providing storage capacity with the necessary flexibility for expansion. Channel Nine engineers worked alongside partners including Harris and Gencom to deliver the SGL solution.