Seven Sony Cameras join Netflix Post Technology Alliance

Seven of Sony’s flagship cameras have joined Netflix’s Post Technology Alliance, an initiative that seeks to meet the streamer’s technical and workflow requirements.

Four digital motion picture cameras from Sony’s CineAlta range join the program including the manufacturer’s next generation full frame motion picture camera system Venice, which director James Cameron is using to shoot the Avatar sequels.

Other CineAlta models to join the initiative, which launched in September, include the F55, the F65 and the PMW-F5.

Sony’s Super 35mm professional camcorder FS7II and its live production camera HDC-4300 have also joined the program along with its 4K HDR shoulder camera, the PXW-Z450.

According to Netflix manufacturers of products bearing the Post Technology Alliance logo have early access to the SVoD’s technical roadmap and will be able to collaborate on technical support, training and updates.