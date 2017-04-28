Sennheiser’s MKE 2 Mic Partners With GoPro

WEDEMARK, GERMANY—Sennheiser debuted its new MKE 2 elements microphone at the 2017 NAB Show along with the announcement that the microphone is fully compatible with GoPro’s Hero4 Black and Silver cameras.

Based on the Sennheiser microphone, the MKE 2 is designed to work in any element. It works in snow, wind and can be used underwater for up to 30 minutes and a depth of one meter. The mic features a windshield that can reduce wind noise even when wet, elastic suspension to suppress structure-borne noise, and back cover for the GoPro Hero4 protective case that keeps the camera hermetically sealed.

The Senneheiser MKE 2 elements mic has obtained a “Works with GoPro” verification and is part of the GoPro Developer Program. One expected development Sennheiser and GoPro are currently working on is having the Sennheiser be compatible with the GoPro Hero 5 camera, though no date was announced as to when that will be finalized.

The MKE 2 elements mic for GoPro Hero 4 cameras are now available.