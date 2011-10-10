Sennheiser offers rebate on wireless mic systems

Sennheiser has announced an end-user mail-in rebate on evolution wireless G3 and 2000 series wireless systems and components.

The rebate is valid on all systems or components purchased from an authorized U.S. Sennheiser dealer between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2011.

During the promotion, customers can take advantage of the following rebates:

• ew 100 G3 LE Sets (ew 110/114/115 G3) - $25 rebate

• ew 100 G3 Sets - $50 rebate

• ew 300 G3 Sets - $75 rebate

• ew 500 G3 Sets - $100 rebate

• 2000 Series Sets - $125/channel rebate

Additional components — such as individual transmitters or receivers, purchased separately or in contractor bundles — will be rebated at half the system rebate value. To receive a rebate on eligible products, customers will need to mail a completed rebate form, downloaded from Sennheiser’s website at http://www.sennheiserusa.com/g3rebate/.

The original UPC code (no photocopies will be accepted) must also be included with a copy of the sales receipt, dated between Oct. 1, 2011 and Dec. 31, 2011, from an authorized U.S. Sennheiser dealer for new evolution wireless G3 or 2000 Series wireless systems or components.

All rebates must be postmarked no later than Jan. 31, 2012. For more information, visit http://www.sennheiserusa.com/g3rebate/.