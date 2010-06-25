Sennheiser designs new communications system for FAZZT race team

Sennheiser Canada announced a partnership with native Canadian, IndyCar driver Alex Tagliani and the FAZZT Race Team, and said it will design a new system so the team can communicate better at the racetrack.

Tagliani has racked up numerous wins in the Champ Car Series and is currently driving in the IZOD IndyCar Series where he sits 12th in the point standings. In 2009, he was named Rookie of the Year at the Indy 500 for finishing 11th after starting in the 33rd position.

Tagliani now wears the Sennheiser logo on his car and firesuit. The company said it is adapting its wireless audio technologies for use in communications between driver and crew. The crew is currently deciding amongst a number of alternative headset styles based on the Sennheiser HME 26, which the company said combines a lightweight design, excellent ambient noise attenuation and high SPL performance.

A specialized headset for Tagliani is also under development that will conform to IndyCar safety rules, which require that earbuds contain G-force monitors in the event of a crash.