Sennheiser Announces Evolution Wireless D1 App

OLD LYME, CONN.—At Prolight+Sound in Frankfurt, Germany, Sennheiser has introduced a new app for its evolution wireless D1 radio microphone systems. With the app, users can convert their iPads or iPhones into a remote control for digital D1 systems, assisting in configuration, management and monitoring of radio links.

The WSR app can automatically detect whether D1 microphones are up-to-date with firmware and can provide an update if they are not. With the app, users can adjust the settings of individual units or groups, controlling audio effects, network settings and output signals.

With the app, an iOS device can become a signal tester, displaying the transmission quality of the radio link in real-time. The app also monitors the battery status, sound levels, and signal strength. The iPad version allows users to include photos for identification of the systems and to arrange the positions of the systems on the screen.

The app is now available via the Apple App Store.