Secret Weapon Studios Powers Cloud Workflows With Blackmagic Design

Greg Oliver, who founded Secret Weapon Studios, uses DaVinci Resolve 18 and other Blackmagic Design solutions in the cloud to facilitate remote productions.

NEW YORK—Secret Weapon Studios is a new film-tech startup founded by filmmakers for filmmakers to make production more efficient for everyone, while remaining cost-conscious.

The cloud is a central technology for enhancing efficiency in today’s post workflows, which is why our turnkey post platform, PostHero, leverages DaVinci Resolve post-production software, Blackmagic Cloud remote collaboration tools, and Blackmagic Cloud Store and Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini network storage solutions, coupled with certified assistant editors, editors, training, 24/7 support and more.

DaVinci Resolve 18 supports Blackmagic Cloud, so users worldwide can host project libraries on the DaVinci Resolve Project Server in the cloud, effectively sharing projects and working collaboratively with editors, colorists, VFX artists and audio engineers on the same project simultaneously.

Remote Teams

An unscripted series for a major streaming service recently employed PostHero for its post production workflow, effectively connecting a fully remote post team of nine between Puerto Rico, California, New Jersey and New York.

Managed by Secret Weapon Studios’ post supervisor, a main Blackmagic Cloud Store in New York hosted the raw media and proxies, while the other eight team members were supported each with a Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini hosting the proxies. The team was linked together by Blackmagic Cloud, with its Blackmagic Proxy Generator App automatically creating and managing proxies from the camera originals, with those proxies synced to the team’s Blackmagic Cloud Store Minis via Dropbox.

With an extremely tight delivery timeframe that left us no wiggle room, the real-time collaboration provided by the workflow was essential. Connected via Blackmagic Cloud, everyone worked off the same media so all edits were seen by the entire post team in real time, and the editors could even set permissions if needed. With a remote team spread all over the place, we had zero issues with someone having the wrong media or project file—rather the result was a seamless, streamlined workflow that saved time and money.

Collaboraton Not Chaos

In general, most editors still work remotely today, and many of our clients keep asking if there is anything we can do to help streamline their post processes; now we have an answer. With Blackmagic Cloud Store, Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini, DaVinci Resolve Studio and the collaborative power of Blackmagic Cloud, an editor, assistant editor, colorist, sound mixer, VFX artist and more can all be collaborating on the same timeline at the same time from anywhere in the world.

If you’ve been in the business long enough, you’ve probably experienced some of the waves of changing editing technology, and here we are in 2023 embracing the new wave with DaVinci Resolve, which takes all the chaos out of the remote work equation.

As with any change, there is sometimes a bit of pushback from editors who can be set in their ways, which is why we at Secret Weapon Studios supply vetted and certified assistant editors and editors, alongside training with the hardware, software and support, so it’s a no-brainer for everyone. There is a lot of new technology revolutionizing the film and content industry, and we’re excited to be in the middle of it, working alongside companies like Blackmagic Design. l

