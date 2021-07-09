SeaChange Introduces StreamVid OTT Platform

BOSTON—SeaChange International, Inc. has launched StreamVid, a turnkey platform for OTT services that is designed to help operators and content owners directly connect with subscribers by offering new streaming services.

StreamVid is an end-to-end, fully managed software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that supports the full range of business and technical functions from content ingestion and management to curation and monetization, SeaChange explained. It provides operators and content owners full control over content distribution, user complete lifecycle data, the ability to do cross-selling and the rich data to understand their user base.

The StreamVid solution also leverages SeaChange’s advanced advertising platform to provide targeted and personalized ad insertion capabilities for content owners – allowing them to tap into the rapidly growing streaming ad market.

As part of the launch of the new StreamVid brand, SeaChange also has put up a new website for the end-to-end SaaS platform.

“StreamVid is a complete enabling technology for streaming businesses,” Chris Klimmer, senior vice president of Global Sales and Marketing at SeaChange International. “It allows content owners to build and own a direct, independent relationship with their consumers and to drive brand recognition, loyalty and value. As a complete platform without third-party software components, StreamVid removes market entry barriers since it is being offered under a true, consumption-based, pay-as-you-grow SaaS business model. As we understand the increasing importance of advertising business models within the streaming landscape, we put a particular focus on the integration with SeaChange’s ad tech components. We are now able to help our customers increase their advertising revenues with creatives that are relevant for each individual viewer.”

The platform can be deployed quickly to deliver all content—including Connected TV, OTT, SVOD, TVOD and AVOD—to all devices in 4K quality, SeaChange announced.

The company also noted that StreamVid supports a broad range of operating systems, platforms and devices including Apple iOS, Apple TV, Android TV, Android, Samsung Smart TV, Roku, RDK, Fire TV, LG, PlayStation, Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Chromecast and more.

The cloud-based system can be provisioned to support any size implementation – from start-ups to large-scale migrations. Emerging businesses benefit from the consumption business model since it removes the cost and technical barriers preventing them from launching a streaming service and allowing them to expand as their business grows. The platform supports all monetization models including subscription, transactional or advertising – the latter based on SeaChange’s proprietary ad insertion technology.