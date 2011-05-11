SeaChange assists TINET with service rollout

SeaChange International has announced details of its role in TTNET’s nationwide IPTV service, Tivibu Ev (Tivibu Home), part of its multiscreen video service in Turkey.

As the systems integrator and a primary technology provider for Tivibu Ev, SeaChange assembled a multinational team of engineers, project managers and technology partners to build one of the world’s newest and most advanced television services.

Tivibu Ev consists of more than 100 linear multicast channels of SD and HD television; 3100-plus hours of standard- and high-definition video-on-demand (VOD) content; start-over TV functionality; and up to 90 minutes of pause time for live TV. Commercially launched on Feb. 23, Tivibu Ev is marketed and sold by TTNET, a Turk Telekom company and operator of television, broadband and mobile communication services throughout Turkey.

SeaChange’s professional services group played an integral role in Tivibu Ev since the inception of the service, having developed the operational processes and procedure designs to support the rollout along with any future releases and features.