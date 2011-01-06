Screen Service ARK-ECHO fills in ATSC/ATSC-MH coverage gaps
ARK-ECHO, the ATSC/ATSC-MH on-channel repeater with echo cancellation, is the newest broadcasting innovation from Screen Service.
The product is a digital on-channel repeater that serves as a gap filler in areas that do not receive a signal due to natural or manmade obstacles, with echo cancellation to ensure optimal signal.
The ARK-ECHO features an agile UHF output upconverter, input digital signal monitoring, and amplitude and phase modulation pre-correction calibrated on channel with power ranges for digital signal with manual modeling of the curves on Java GUI. ARK-1 ATSC/ATSC-MH is a cost-effective solution that fills gaps and transmits on the same RF signal.
ARK-ECHO extends the coverage thanks to the low signal-to-noise ratio provided. The compact design of ARK-ECHO is a critical element for digital on-channel repeaters because of the limited space available in most locations. The repeater is available in 1RU up to 20W rms and 2RU up to 100W rms.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox