Screen Service America demos ATSC Mobile DTV transmission technology

Screen Service America demonstrated live over-the-air ATSC Mobile DTV transmission technology at the 2011 NAB Show.

The ATSC Mobile DTV demonstration encompassed a complete end-to-end transmission solution, including Screen Service's new ATSC Mobile DTV SPEED Multiplexer Mobile, XBT 667, along with equipment from Harmonic, Rohde & Schwarz and DTV Innovations.

Overall on-site integration and configuration of the demonstration was provided by Acrodyne Services, after comprehensive evaluation of the interoperability of the system equipment elements in the company’s Mobile DTV lab in Maryland. The transmission was from KVMY-TV on UHF Channel 22 and supported all legacy (main service) ATSC programming in a live 24/7 broadcast television station environment in addition to the Mobile DTV services. The SPEED Multiplexer Mobile preprocesses and incorporates all Mobile DTV service data.