Schneider Optics Introduces Camera Mount for Sony FS7 at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB Show, Schneider Optics will introduce the Chrosziel LWS shoulder mount that contours Sony PXW-FS7 cameras. The lightweight support (LWS) 401-FS7 is manufactured by Chrosziel in Germany and exclusively distributed in the U.S. by Schneider Optics.

The LWS’ baseplate has a shoulder pad that slides into a comfortable position for optimal balance on the shoulder. It mounts to the camera base at several points for secure positioning and can be combined with the Chrosziel 19mm DigiCine Bridgeplate 401-F235 to support large zoom lenses.

The system also offers two 15mm x 205mm rods with a threaded insert for extension rods. The integrated Hirth rosettes provide mounting points for accessories, such as Chrosziel leather handgrips. An integrated V-mount reliably affixes the camera to most quick-lock plates.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Schneider Optics will be in booth C6037. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.