ScheduALL, Net Insight partner on solution for The Switch

Enterprise resource management specialist ScheduALL has joined forces with global network solution provider Net Insight to service The Switch, one of the country’s fastest growing terrestrial bandwidth providers.

The synergy of advanced technology, global resources and expertise will help The Switch achieve its exciting goals of continued market penetration and growth.

The Switch selected the companies to accelerate its expansion plans. The two companies’ collaboration leverages ScheduLINK’s abilities to schedule, configure, price and manage circuit bookings across Net Insight Nimbra networks, enhancing its ability to serve as a customer-focused front-end for managing terrestrial bookings. Net Insight integrates ScheduLINK with Nimbra Vision, the Network Management System (NMS) for the Nimbra network.