SCETV Outfits Two New Trucks With Calrec Brio Consoles

COLUMBIA, S.C.—South Carolina Educational Television (SCETV) has chosen Calrec Audio Brio consoles for two trucks –a 45-foot production vehicle outfitted with a Brio36 console and a smaller uplink vehicle equipped with a Brio12.

“With both Hydra2 network and Dante interfaces, the consoles are easily expandable and flexible with a wide range of input and output options,” says SCETV engineering project manager Benjamin Wilson. “The Dante interface greatly simplifies the cabling needs from the trucks to the set.”

As the heart of each truck’s audio processing system, both Brio unitsprovide a compact audio console solution with the features needed for broadcast productions of any size, says Helen Carr, Calrec regional sales manager.

The Brio12 in the smaller uplink unit can be linked with the Brio36 stationed in 45-foot OB vehicle, which is being outfitted by full-service system integrator Diversified, if a production needs more resources or more than one operator, says Wilson. SCETV is experimenting with the Automix function for mix minuses to different locations, he adds.

Both vehicles rely on MADI interconnectivity. The Brio12 uses one of its expansion slots in the console for MADI. The Brio36 interfaces via MADI with a Grass Valley TDM router, which in turn routes using MADI to the uplink truck. Analog I/O is used for external I/O panels on the side of both truck.

“Various A1s have commented that the consoles and routing are very easy to use and connect,” says Wilson. “They like to be able to move channels around on the fly without interrupting signals and appreciate having a full set of dynamics and EQ for each channel strip.”

More information is available on the Calrec audio website.