Scale Logic Launches New Object Storage and Private Cloud Solution

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.—Scale Logic has unveiled the company's new media-focused Object Storage platform. The new solution, powered by Object Matrix, is designed to benefit organizations financially and operationally by modernizing video workflows and providing instant access to all media assets.

"The launch of our new media-focused Object Storage and Private Cloud Solution marks another step in our evolving WorkflowConnect platform,” explained Robert Herzan, CEO, Scale Logic. “Our revolutionary platform is predicated on the idea of creating highly collaborative environments by architecting the ideal workflow solution and tailoring it to every user's needs. As a result, we partnered with leading provider Object Matrix to deliver seamless Object Storage and Private Cloud, enabling users to achieve even more when customizing their perfect workflows."

Scale Logic reported that its Object Storage solution is built on mature, feature-rich, and future-proof object-based storage technology, delivering operational efficiencies and full digital content governance. In addition, the solution provides multiple media-based workflows and secure access to all archived content anywhere.

With its active archiving functionality for long-term data retention, the solution enables users to offload, migrate, store, and centralize files from various sites within a less expensive, secondary tier, the company said.

This functionality frees up valuable space while decreasing costs and the need for additional IT resources. Moreover, its many security features ensure controlled access and protect against threats resulting in data loss. The solution also includes built-in support for WORM and S3 object locking to enable continuous data integrity.

Aside from the new Object Storage and Private Cloud Solution release within the WorkflowConnect Platform, Scale Logic also continues to work with companies seeking future-resistant, media production storage and workflow orchestration solutions, the company reported. .

More information on the new Object Storage and Private Cloud Solution is available at www.scalelogicinc.com .