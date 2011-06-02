Satellite Telecommunications Network adds new channels with Miranda iTX playout, automation

Slovenia-based Satellite Telecommunications Network (STN) has added eight new channels using a Miranda iTX IT-based automation and playout system.

The additional iTX channels are delivered for SAT7, bringing the total number of channels that STN provides services for to more than 300, with clients spanning Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

To provide an advanced, flexible graphics capability, all of the new STN channels are equipped with Miranda Vertigo XG advanced graphics processors, which operate downstream of the iTX output servers. These graphics processors are used for a wide mix of channel branding, including interactive and data-driven graphics, as well as in-show promos.

Miranda’s iTX IT-based automation and playout system uses enterprise grade IT servers and software to unify and streamline ingest, media management, schedule management, asset management, automation, signal processing, master control, graphics and multiformat playout.