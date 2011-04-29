SAN Solutions offers powerful new storage solutions

SAN Solutions has launched two new product lines in its ArtiSAN Storage platform family. The ArtiSAN 9400 series is designed for high-performance film and video applications, and the ArtiSAN 5400 series is built for compressed HD media production, audio post and near-line, high-capacity media storage.

The ArtiSAN 9400 series is an enterprise-class, highly available storage system that meets demanding broadcast and post-production performance requirements. The ArtiSAN 9400 supports multiple streams of 2K/4K media as well as all HD video streams including 3G and 3-D applications. The ArtiSAN 9400 is offered in either 2RU, 24-bay, 2.5in drive enclosure form factor and a 2RU, 12-bay, 3.5in drive enclosure form factor. The platform includes SAN Solutions' dual active high-performance RAID controllers.

The ArtiSAN 5400 series storage platform is a next-generation replacement for the Apple Xserve RAID and similar arrays. The ArtiSAN 5400 meets the requirements of compressed HD production, multiplatform content delivery and high-capacity near-line storage.

The ArtiSAN 5400 platform is also offered in a 2RU, 24-bay, 2.5in drive enclosure form factor and a 2RU, 12-bay 3.5in drive enclosure form factor. It’s available in both a single controller and a dual active controller configuration, and 8Gb Fibre Channel, 6Gb SAS and 1Gb iSCSI controller types are available. Point-in-time volume images, remote volume mirroring and remote replication services are optional.

SAN Solutions also introduced the ArtiSAN pureSAS family of SAN products based on 6Gb serial attached SCSI (SAS) technology. The pureSAS product range extends SAN Solutions' ArtiSAN Application Platform and ArtiSAN Storage platform to deliver enhanced performance at a lower cost for smaller media operations.

The ArtiSAN pureSAS product family delivers throughput up to 4.8GB/s for a single client via dual single-channel 6Gb SAS host bus adapters. In addition to the 6Gb SAS HBA offerings, the ArtiSAN pureSAS line includes 6Gb SAS switches, optical extenders and dual active 6Gb SAS arrays for the ArtiSAN 9400 and 5400 storage platforms.

The new products bring pure 6Gb SAS performance to a range of SAN Solutions' ArtiSAN systems and technologies, including the ArtiSAN Metadata Controller (MDC), DDR, Media Processors and ArtiSAN archive and gateway products. The pureSAS family supports Mac OS X, Linux and Windows operating systems as well as the Quantum StorNext, Apple Xsan and Tiger International MetaSAN file systems and the Commandsoft FibreJet lock manager.