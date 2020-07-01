San Diego Station Utilizes Dejero LivePlus App for Reporting

WATERLOO, Ontario—San Diego’s CBS affiliate KFMB-TV has been getting an assist with its emergency news coverage strategy in recent months from Dejero’s LivePlus mobile app, according to an announcement from Dejero.

Using the LivePlus app, which is available on smartphones and tablets, KFMB has captured footage from Black Lives Matter rallies to San Diego’s recent wildfires, as well as helped with broadcasting challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KFMB issues the LivePlus app to all of its news and weather reporters, photojournalists and producers so they can go live from virtually anywhere without a full ENG crew, said Kenny McGregor, chief photojournalist at the station.

The LivePlus app, like the Dejero EnGo unit, uses Dejero’s Smart Blending Technology to deliver high picture quality with low latency by simultaneously aggregating wired and wireless IP connections from multiple providers to form a virtual “network of networks.”

The app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

“The app has saved us resources, budget and most importantly, has meant our news people can capture broadcast quality live shots on the go, get closer to the action and be the first to deliver unfolding news to TV and online audiences,” said McGregor. “Plus, when the COVID-19 ‘lockdown’ was enforced, our reporters and video contributors were already equipped to be able to broadcast live from home using the app.”