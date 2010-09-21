Samsung, Toshiba unveil new tablets

At IFA 2010 in Berlin, Both Toshiba and Samsung Electronics introduced new tablet computers. The launches are part of a long-predicted assault on the primacy of Apple’s iPad, which has so far sold 3 million units since its April introduction. Toshiba’s tablet, the Folio 100, is priced at $511 (about 399 EUR), and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab, whose price will be set by carriers, are both due to enter the marketplace in Europe in October.

Most recently, Dell launched its $300 5in tablet, Streak. Others lining up to debut an iPad killer include Research in Motion (RIM), the manufacturer of BlackBerry smart phones, which is slated to launch a tablet in November featuring a 9.7in screen and WiFi capability. Google has been in discussions with Verizon Wireless to create an Android-based tablet, whereas Sony has remained on the sidelines.

While Apple is expected to retain the lion’s share of the tablet market, in part due to its early entry into the market, the research firm iSuppli predicts a huge leap in the number of tablets in the marketplace between 2010 and 2012 to 81.6 million units.