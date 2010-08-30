S&T - Colin Prior, Director of International Sales



Q. What broad technology trends do you think will be front-and-centre at IBC2010?

The main technology trend of relevance to us is Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV, which is generating significant interest from broadcaster and operators as it offers the best of broadcast and on-demand/catch-up TV delivery.



Q. Any thoughts on how the current economic climate will affect the show?

The TV industry is generally less affected by economic downturn when, if anything, people stay at home and watch more TV. Whilst receiver device sales generally hold up well, advertising and subscription revenues will be squeezed and this will filter through to the industry.



Q. What’s new that you will show at IBC2010 and that broadcasters should look for there?

Hybrid broadcast broadband TV solutions using the MHEG Interaction Channel and CI+ standards are gaining acceptance worldwide. We will be showing our S&TPlayer and Mediator products for provision of on-demand and catch-up TV services.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market?

The MHEG Interaction Channel technology is a public standard that is being deployed in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia. With widespread adoption by broadcasters and support from receiver manufacturers, it is emerging as the de-facto standard for hybrid television services.



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?

S&T is headquartered in London, with offices in Hong Kong and Denver, CO. The company has 45 staff and specializes in digital interactive TV. The company is an acclaimed innovator of technologies for interactive TV production, playout, reception and monitoring, enabling broadcasters to deploy value-added services to viewers worldwide. S&T is the market leader in the creation of data carousel delivery systems for interactive television and is unique in providing end-to-end solutions for the MHEG interactive TV standard.



Q. How many years have you been going to the IBC show and what’s your fondest memory? What’s your favorite restaurant or pub?

I’ve been attending IBC for 18 years now.



Q. 3D – Hope or Hype or In Between, or wait and see?

Hype!!



