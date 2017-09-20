SAM Collaborating With Cisco on IP Technology

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—In the effort to help make the transition to IP, Snell Advanced Media and Cisco have announced a new collaboration that will create an integrated IP networking system.

This new partnership will see SAM design-in Cisco technology with professional services as part of its IP systems, like integration of Cisco’s Fabric for Media platform. SAM will also include the Cisco Nexus 9000 series switchers and Data Centre Network Manager software-defined networking platform as part of its IP global go-to-market strategy.

SAM’s IP product portfolio includes baseband conversion to/from IP, standards conversion and signal processing, production switchers, live replay and multiviewers.

SAM demonstrated some of its IP solutions with Cisco integrated technology at IBC 2017.