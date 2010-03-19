Saelig debuts new features for low-cost oscilloscope

Saelig has introduced new features for its PDS5022S low-cost, full-featured, 25MHz two-channel, bench-top oscilloscope, including auto-scale, FFT and trigger hold.

Auto-scale can be set to automatically adjust the vertical gain, the horizontal time base or both together, which is useful for circuit probing. As the probe is moved from point to point on a circuit board, the display auto-adjusts for best trace presentation. It functions in the same manner as auto-set, but instead of being a one-time function, it's active until turned off, keeping the hands free. FFT allows you to instantly see the frequency spectrum of the signal under test. Trigger hold allows you to introduce a delay relative to the trigger point so a different part of the signal can be seen.

The PDS5022S is packed with useful features normally only seen on higher-end oscilloscopes, including video trigger, auto-measurements, full-color LCD display, XY mode, auto- set, averaging, math functions, USB output and waveform storage. The PDS5022S can automatically measure and display frequency and peak-peak/rms/mean values, but cursors can also be moved to make individual readings. A built-in self-calibration facility improves measurement accuracy. Video monitoring is also possible.

PDS5022 offers onboard storage and USB output. Other features include manual cursor measurements, up to five automatic measurements, high-speed screen update, storage for up to four waveforms and setup parameters, 6kB/channel memory, convenient serial interface with software, 400V (DC+AV peak) maximum input, optional rechargeable battery pack and multilanguage capabilities.