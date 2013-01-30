Sacramento Metro Cable upgrades with FOR-A switchers

FOR-A Corporation of America has announced that its HVS-350HS HD/SD 1.5 M/E digital video switchers and HVS-300HS HD/SD portable video switcher are currently in use at five of the nine sites run by the Sacramento Metropolitan Cable Television Commission of Sacramento, CA.

Working with Metro Cable throughout the selection and installation process was local FOR-A dealer, VMI, Inc., based in Sunnyvale, CA, and primarily covering the Western U.S. VMI has regional offices in Sacramento, Garden Grove, Portland, Seattle and Spokane.

Sacramento Metro Cable is a production operation that broadcasts local government municipal meetings for about 23 agencies on Metro Cable 14, a cable television channel in Sacramento County. Upgrades include an HVS-300HS switcher in Rancho Cordova, HVS-350HS switcher at Sacramento County Board Chambers, an HVS-300 switcher in Citrus Heights, CA, an HVS-300 switcher in Galt, CA, an HVS-300HS switcher in a Metro Cable van and an HVS-300HS switcher in Elk Grove, CA.

Metro Cable has a feed through the County that streams on the Internet; all recording is done through the FOR-A switchers.

The HVS-300HS has a built-in multiviewer, so external monitors are not necessary. Setup on location is further simplified by the frame sync capability found on every input. The HVS-350HS HD/SD 1.5 M/E digital video switcher is a “big brother” to the popular and cost-effective HVS-300HS. The HVS-350HS adds 1.5 M/E functionality, more inputs and more standard features without dramatically increasing the size of the switcher or control panel.