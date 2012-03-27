Sachtler to Present New Ace Tripod at the 2012 NAB Show

Sachtler Ace Tripod System

At this year’s NAB Show, Sachtler will present the new Ace tripod system, a compact, durable, lightweight camera support offering price-performance for HDV camcorders and video-enabled DSLR cameras. Developed specifically for Ace, the patented SA-drag (Synchronized Actuated Drag) feature enables exact and reproducible pans, and with its 5-step counterbalance, the camera set-up can be quickly balanced.



Also on display will be Video 18 S1 and Video 20 S1 ENG/EFP fluid heads, and the artemis Cine HD Pro modular camera stabilizer system with HiCap cabling and Hot Swap technology to provide an uninterrupted power supply when changing batteries. Sachtler is part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, which is presenting the Vitec Live Area featuring product demonstrations and talks by well-known cinematographers, including Director, DP David Linstrom.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.Sachtler will be at booth C6032.



