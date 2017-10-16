Sachtler Reveals Pair of Ace Tripod Systems

LONDON—Vitec Group company Sachtler has a couple of Aces up its sleeve with the introduction of two new aluminum tripod systems from its family of Ace XL products. The newly available Ace XL GS AL and Ace XL MS AL tripods each are equipped with the Ace XL 75mm fluid head.

Ace XL GS AL

The Ace XL GS AL tripod features a ground spreader, while the Ace XL MS AL features a mid-level spreader; each can be used with DLSR and cine-style cameras. The 75mm fluid head supports an extended payload range of 2 to 8 kilograms. Both tripod systems offer eight counterbalance steps for camera balancing and come with Ace XL’s SA drag damping for panning and tilting. Each model features a 4.1-inch sliding range and counterbalance settings that provide a tilt range of 90-degrees to -75-degrees.

The new tripods weigh in at 9.9 pounds for the Ace XL MS Al and 9 pounds for the Ace XL GS AL. The Ace XL GS AL has a height range of 22 to 68 inches, while the Ace XL MS AL has a height range 31 to 67 inches. Both systems include Sachtler rubber feet and come with a padded bag with practical grips and a carrying strap.

The new Ace XL tripods are now available.