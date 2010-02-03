Sachtler Gear Deployed for MTV Reality Show



For shooting the new season of MTV’s series Taking the Stage, cinematographer Marco Hoffman chose Sachtler for their camera support hardware. The Video 20 heads and Speed Lock tripods come highly regarded from this reality TV veteran.



Other Hoffman projects include Laguna Beach, The Hills, The Rachel Zoe Project, and House Hunters.



Hoffman shoots between 20 and 30 hours of dancing per week for each one-hour episode. Setting the Video 20 head’s resistance to zero gives his shots the look of a handheld camera.



Hoffman prefers the Speed Lock tripods for their removable, high-quality rubber feet, never-fall, easily adjustable spreaders, reliable tie downs and securely locking legs.



“Whether I’m shooting documentaries or reality programming, I always have my Sachtlers with me,” says Hoffman. “They’re lightweight, durable, and easy to set up and have great action.”



