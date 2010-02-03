S4M enables DIY customization of Media Sales System

Solutions for Media (S4M) has introduced the latest enhancements of its airtime sales software S4AdSales. The newest version of S4AdSales enables customers or third-party companies to customize the S4AdSales system.

All of this is possible because of S4AdSales’ architecture using Web services technology, which provides the Media Sales System with an unprecedented grade of flexibility.

First, customers can seamlessly integrate their own applications into the system. Second, customers are able to change the GUI, which means if they decide that their business requires new input fields within the user interface, it is possible to create those user-defined fields easily. And third, Web services technology provides for simplicity and approved standards regarding all interfacing issues.