Ruwido promotes consistent look, feel

Austrian remote control vendor ruwido made consistent look and feel the major selling point for its emerging STBs at IBC2011. The company argued this was needed to make people emotionally involved with TV services, as well as persuading them to want to own the device that delivers this consistent interface.

At IBC, ruwido displayed concept designs for STBs matching its input devices, including the organic haptic device, 'tau' and the r97 range. The company believes that it can gain ground by developing STBs that complement its input devices, with consistent design. Ruwido also showed a new companion box, connecting smart phones to the TV in the living room to enable personalized content offerings and viewing experiences. The companion device was a hot topic at IBC, but with little consensus over how best to exploit them.