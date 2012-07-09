Russia’s NTV-PLUS Prepares Summer Games

SAN FRANCISCO: Russian satellite broadcaster NTV-PLUS is planning comprehensive coverage of a number of major sporting events from London this summer. To meet its audience’s expectations, it has worked with Grass Valley to build a complete integrated production infrastructure based on the Grass Valley Stratus Media Workflow Application Framework to control content workflows around server networks and editing facilities.



As the Russian broadcast rights-holder for both the Wimbledon tennis tournament and for the upcoming Olympic Games in London, NTV-PLUS had to meet immediate needs, be reconfigurable after the games, and integratible with the broadcaster’s existing Grass Valley Edius nonlinear editing workstations and its Arendo MAM.



The system supports 13 GV Stratus workstations for viewing and simple editing by the large number of editorial staff, along with five Grass Valley Edius craft editors attached to the SAN. This ensures NTV-PLUS can produce a high volume of HD content. There are no interface points of failure.



Grass Valley operations in Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States locations teamed up with a local systems integrator to design this fully Grass Valley system for NTV-PLUS.



