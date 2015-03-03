RUSHWORKS to Unveil Live Production Streaming System at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - RUSHWORKS will unveil its new TalkingPoints production system at the 2015 NAB Show. TalkingPoints provides tools to capture and stream live presentations using up to three pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras. It can be used as a stand-alone system or add-on to existing Vdesk and Remo production systems.

The presentation can be streamed live or copied to DVD and USB devices as takeaways from the sessions. Files can be uploaded to host organization websites for VOD search and retrieval.

With TalkingPoints, one camera is dedicated to the presenter, the second covers session panelists, while an optional third camera covers the audience for post-session Q&A activity. The captured HD file uses Picture-in-Picture (PiP) to display three windows: a PowerPoint/Keynote slideshow, the presenter and panelists. Users can automatically generate name/title displays by selecting picture icons of the participants on a touchscreen. The presenter camera can automatically track the presenter’s position throughout the presentation.

RUSHWORKS will also introduce StageRover, an unmanned robotic camera system that’s radio controlled, gyro stabilized and capable of transmitting full HD video wirelessly with virtually no latency. Like a GoPro on wheels, these highly mobile video robotic systems replace handheld camera operators and dollies, and are intended for use with Vdesk and Remo systems.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. RUSHWORKS will be in booth SL7627. For more information visit www.nabshow.com.